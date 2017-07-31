The Best Pedicure Shades For Summer, According To Your Skin Tone

On the scale of life's problems, having a chipped pedicure, or a pedicure in a polish color you realized you hated only after it was fully applied, falls very, very low. But it's summer and we're in sandals every day, so we've gotten pretty familiar with our feet — and we think they deserve to spend the season with a shiny, fresh, on-trend paint job.
We asked two top nail artists — Stephanie Stone and Whitney Gibson — for the biggest color trends of summer, plus the exact polishes that will flatter on light, medium, and dark skin tones. Unlike foundation matching, Stone tells us, nail-polish-to-skin-tone matching is not an exact science, and can take some serious swatching to find a perfect fit.
Ahead, we’ve taken the guesswork out of the process and rounded up the most stylish shades for your specific skin tone. Your next spa night just got a lot chicer.