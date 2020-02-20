I’m 30 & This Is How Much I Spent On My Multi-City Trip Through Myanmar

10 a.m. – It’s time to explore the rest of Bagan, which is beautifully peppered with ancient pagodas in all shapes and sizes - the majority of which are abandoned. And not all of them have been properly maintained but that adds to the rustic charm of Bagan. Mr. W. brings us to 6 of the larger pagodas that we can enter and explore. I’ll just list them here so that I don’t drag this diary! There are no entrance fees to the pagodas but we did have to flash our entrance ticket at all of them: Sezigon Pagoda, Ananda Phaya, Dhamayan Gyi Temple, Thatbyinnyu Phaya, Loka Nanda, and Sulamani. The pagodas are all very near to one another by car so we manage to visit them all pretty quickly. Like in Yangon, we have to cover our shoulders and knees and remove footwear before entering the pagodas. We spend the most time at Ananda Phaya. The architecture is beautiful and the exterior is almost all white with gold at the top. Inside all of the pagodas that we enter, there are several Buddha statues that locals will kneel down and pray to.