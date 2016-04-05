One of the perks of being a rock star is having the power to cast just about anyone you want in your music video. Sometimes, the results are so right. We'll never believe that Alicia Silverstone and Liv Tyler aren't truly best friends/maybe girlfriends, that Lady Gaga and Alexander Skarsgård don't make a hot fake couple, or that Stephen Dorff isn't the worst boyfriend a pop star could ever have.
Sometimes, the results are a little head-scratching. Never mind Paula Abdul coupling up with a cartoon cat for "Opposites Attract" — remember when she smooched Keanu Reeves? Then there's the MTV union of Kanye West and Stacey Dash, Scarlett Johansson cheating on Justin Timberlake with Shawn Hatosy, and, of course, Jessica Lowndes' recent dalliance with Jon Lovitz. Still reeling from that last one, by the way.
We dug through Vevo to unearth some of the most random relationships immortalized in music videos. Click through to see Megan Fox mate with a Hobbit, Calvin Harris make out with one of Taylor Swift's best friends, and Mischa Barton seduce Enrique Iglesias. Only in Hollywood, folks.
