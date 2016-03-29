Jessica Lowndes & Jon Lovitz Get Sexual In Music Video Prank

You no longer have to wrap your head around. You just have to wrap your head around them playing a hot-and-heavy couple.Yesterday the 90210 actress 'fessed up that her Instagram-documented relationship with the former Saturday Night Live star was all an early April Fools' Day prank. They're not actually dating. They do, however, get very intimate as a faux couple in Lowndes new music video, "Deja Vu (Remix)."If you can't handle the Canadian beauty simulating oral sex on the comedian, you should probably not watch the video below. And if you can't handle that, you definitely won't be able to handle the scene in which Lowndes inserts her finger and — well, you'll see.According to the video's distracting pop-up annotations, Lovitz paid to be in the video. That seems unlikely. Then again, wearing a tracksuit while a lingerie-clad brunette seduces you must be a tempting gig.