This Tingly Treatment Works Magic On Your Eyes In 15 Minutes

I'm a sucker for eye cream. Tell me that this one or that one will get rid of my puffy bags and keep my eyes looking young, and I will buy it. Or at least try it. Despite my devotion to all things eyes, however, nothing has seemed to work. I still pile loads of concealer on my face — even after sleeping nine hours a night. So I decided to pull out the big guns.
Enter: A fancy lifting-and-firming treatment that asks you to tap three pumps of serum around the eyes, slap on cloth pads to push the active ingredients in deeper (think of it as a sheet mask), and sit back for 15 minutes. I wasn't necessarily sold on its firming claims, but, as mentioned, I'm a sucker for the promise, so I bit the bullet and tried it. (Luckily, it's also a Sephora Beauty Insider rewards perk).
The first thing I noticed was the disclaimer on the box noting that a slight tingling sensation is normal. Turns out, "slight tingling" is quite the understatement. After a few seconds, I felt little sparks of warmth under my eyes. A few minutes in, I wondered if I was having a weird reaction. (One R29 beauty editor also uses this and says she's never felt the tingling sensation.) But I pushed on, because beauty is pain — or slight discomfort — and I wanted results.
This one delivered them. Immediately after using it, I felt my undereye bags tightening just a bit and feeling significantly softer and more hydrated.
The serum, unfortunately, doesn't claim to do much for dark circles, but concealer glides fantastically across the surface after I remove the pads. Hey, you can't have it all — but I got more out of this treatment than any of the ones that came before it.
Murad Eye Lift Firming Treatment, $68, available at Sephora.
