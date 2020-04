The Most Luxe Mother’s Day Beauty Gifts To Treat Mom This Year

The folks at L'Oréal were onto something good when they popularized the phrase "because you're worth it" way back in the '70s. And while the catchy slogan was more or less conceived to sell endless tubes of lipstick , we can't help but appreciate the empowering sentiment that reminds us to choose and love ourselves every day. And it goes without saying that there's no one more deserving of exactly that than our very own moms