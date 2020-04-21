The Most Luxe Mother’s Day Beauty Gifts To Treat Mom This Year

The folks at L'Oréal were onto something good when they popularized the phrase "because you're worth it" way back in the '70s. And while the catchy slogan was more or less conceived to sell endless tubes of lipstick, we can't help but appreciate the empowering sentiment that reminds us to choose and love ourselves every day. And it goes without saying that there's no one more deserving of exactly that than our very own moms.
They work hard day in and day out, and while we probably don't say thank you enough, Mother's Day allows us to remind mom of just how much we love and appreciate her sage advice, shoulder to cry on (over FaceTime), and yes, her consistent, endearing typos over text.
If there's one splurge-worthy gift idea that she's guaranteed to love (and actually use), it's a beauty product. From customizable lipsticks to the face cream that's liquid gold, we're making the case for indulging mom this year — especially if you're not able to celebrate in-person with a bear hug and flowers. After all, you may not always treat yourself to a fancy gift, but treating mama is always money well spent.
