Remember when coming home with an “I Love Mom” drawing and a DIY macaroni necklace was a perfectly acceptable present for Mother’s Day? After years of birthdays, holidays, and Mother’s Days, you’re running out of creative juice, and trust us, she doesn’t need another cookbook.
Even though Mother's Day will likely look a little different this year (especially if you can't celebrate in-person over mimosas at brunch), you can still take the holiday to gift your mom something she'll likely never get enough of, and that's her favorite beauty products. Rather than throwing a lipstick in a gift bag and calling it a day, why not go the extra mile with a luxe gift set for just a few bucks more?
Luckily, beauty brands always turn up for Mother's Day, and release a bevy of product bundles that will make mom feel extra special. And no matter what's on her wish list, whether it's a new hair tool or some fresh skin care, there's something for every mother. To take out the stress of planning, we've rounded up the best beauty gift sets for Mother's Day, ahead.
