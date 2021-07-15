What do you consider a comfortable shoe? Maybe it's a practical pair that feels akin to walking on clouds. Or, perhaps, it’s the smart work pumps that get you through the day blister-free. In step with the world opening back up and our feet finally having somewhere to take us, we decided to poke around Refinery29 for some VIP footwear intel on our staffers' most comfortable shoes.
In a sea of widely varying foot-related needs (your wider widths, your plantar fasciitis), attempting to boil down the definitive most comfortable shoe would be a wild-goose chase. So, let it be known: we purposefully left the categories — from sneakers to sandals and heels, oh my! — wide open to interpretation, making space for each individual to choose what the descriptor of "comfort" means to their feet. To some, it took on the expected form of marshmallow-soft slides or arch-supporting sneakers; to others, a hot cup of tea was spilled on their go-to pair of supportive heels (gasp).
Click through the slides ahead to find a comfy diamond in the shoe-shaped rough. We can't say for certain that you'll find a pair that perfectly resonates with your barking dogs, but we can say with confidence: to Refinery29 staffers, THESE are the comfortable shoes.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
