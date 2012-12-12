We know, we know, winter's here and the gloom has set in. But, that doesn't mean you have to dress the part — what's a better way to usher in sunny weather than rocking a brand new pair of shades? We're giving away a pair of Morgenthal Frederics sunglasses, so you can turn your style status straight to "stun."
The ever-classic line just relaunched its Actors and Sex Symbols collection, which celebrates the style of Old Hollywood stars — think Paul Newman, Brigitte Bardot, and the like. To get your piece of sunglass history, all you have to do is tell us in the comments who your favorite actor from days of yore is, and why.
Plus, if you want to double your chances, MF is doing a second giveaway — just hop on over to the Facebook page, and "like" away.
Photo: Courtesy of Morgenthal Frederics
