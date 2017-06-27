A Week In Washington, D.C., On A $110,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
This week: a communications director who makes $110,000 per year and spends some of it on cheesecake.
Occupation: Communications Director
Industry: International Relations
Age: 29
Location: Washington, D.C.
Salary: $110,000
Paycheck (Monthly): $5,640
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: $2,100, which sounds like a lot but is a deal for our apartment in D.C. I split this 50/50 with my boyfriend.
Loan Payments: $0. I just paid off my car!
All Other Monthly Expenses
Health Insurance: $245
Car Insurance: $140
Electric: Between $60-$80
Metro: $75
Savings: $1,000, plus 10% of my pre-tax paycheck goes to 401(k)
Charitable Contributions: $100 (varies)
Cable & Internet: $0. (Boyfriend pays $140.)
Netflix: $0. (Boyfriend pays $10.)
