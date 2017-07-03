A Week In A Colorado Ski Town, On A $42,436 Salary

All Other Monthly Expenses

Cable & Internet: $60 for my half

Electric: $35 to $180 for my half, depending on the season

Car Insurance: $131

Cell Phone: I paid my parents for a while but they later insisted on taking care of it, and I accepted the gift. Come at me.

401(k): $282.90 (or 8% of my paycheck taken out pre-tax). My company matches up to 4%.

Health Insurance: $76, taken out pre-tax.

Dental & Vision: $0. Covered 100%.

Savings: Whatever is leftover month to month, which ranges from $100 to $1,000.