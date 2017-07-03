A Week In A Colorado Ski Town, On A $42,436 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
This week: a manager who makes $42,436 per year and spends it on batteries for a water gun.
Occupation: Manager
Industry: Hospitality
Age: 29
Location: Ski Town, Colorado
Salary: $42,436
Paycheck (2x/month): $1,293.19
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: $800 (my half)
ATV Loan: $63 for my half, although we usually pay off more
Car Loan: $280
All Other Monthly Expenses
Cable & Internet: $60 for my half
Electric: $35 to $180 for my half, depending on the season
Car Insurance: $131
Cell Phone: I paid my parents for a while but they later insisted on taking care of it, and I accepted the gift. Come at me.
401(k): $282.90 (or 8% of my paycheck taken out pre-tax). My company matches up to 4%.
Health Insurance: $76, taken out pre-tax.
Dental & Vision: $0. Covered 100%.
Savings: Whatever is leftover month to month, which ranges from $100 to $1,000.
