A Week In Seattle, WA, On A $57,000 Salary

Today for Money Diaries Month: a marketing project manager who makes $57,000 per year and spends some of it on hair glitter and dog training.
Occupation: Marketing Project Manager
Industry: Tech
Age: 30
Location: Seattle, WA
Salary: $57,000 salary, plus a biannual bonus (varies).
Babysitting & Freelancing: ~ $5,000
Paycheck (2x/month): $1,663
Monthly Expenses
Housing: $1,664 for a 450-square-foot studio in Belltown. This includes $25 pet rent.
Loans: None. Thanks to the Tennessee HOPE scholarship, my college education was free.
All Other Monthly Expenses:
Utilities: $60-80
Health Insurance/Dental: $68 every paycheck for an HSA (company matched).
Internet/Cable: $100.
Phone Bill: $0. The $80 is currently covered by my parents. I stopped using a company-paid phone when I was laid off six months ago, and they'd paid for it since.
Savings: $0. I'm working on paying off credit cards.
Transportation: $150. I don't own a car. I usually set aside about $150 for my Orca card, which I can use on the bus, light rail, ferry, and for car or ride sharing services.
Hulu & Netflix: $15
Amazon Subscribe & Save: $50
Credit Cards: $200 - 500. I have about $10,000 in credit card debt. I've been laid off four times since I graduated in 2009. (Hi Recession!) I hope to knock this out in the next year or so.
