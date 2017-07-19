A Week In Seattle, WA, On A $57,000 Salary

All Other Monthly Expenses:

Utilities: $60-80

Health Insurance/Dental: $68 every paycheck for an HSA (company matched).

Internet/Cable: $100.

Phone Bill: $0. The $80 is currently covered by my parents. I stopped using a company-paid phone when I was laid off six months ago, and they'd paid for it since.

Savings: $0. I'm working on paying off credit cards.

Transportation: $150. I don't own a car. I usually set aside about $150 for my Orca card, which I can use on the bus, light rail, ferry, and for car or ride sharing services.

Hulu & Netflix: $15

Amazon Subscribe & Save: $50

Credit Cards: $200 - 500. I have about $10,000 in credit card debt. I've been laid off four times since I graduated in 2009. (Hi Recession!) I hope to knock this out in the next year or so.