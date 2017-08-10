A Week In Rancho Cucamonga, CA, On Unemployment Benefits

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Today: a 25-year-old woman who is currently getting unemployment benefits. She spends some of her money this week on a slush from Sonic, and a trip to see the Cubs play the Diamondbacks.
Occupation: Unemployed
Industry: Higher Education
Age: 25
Location: Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Salary: $9,325 Unemployment Benefits
Paycheck (Weekly): $373
Monthly Expenses
Housing: None. I've been living with a sibling to save money.
Loan Payments: $179.04
Housing: None. I've been living with a sibling to save money.
Loan Payments: $179.04
All Other Monthly Expenses
Car Insurance: $100
Food: My sibling graciously lets me eat the food in the house, so unless I eat out, I don't pay for groceries.
Cell Phone: $100
Netflix: None — I use my sibling's account.
Credit Card: $148, varies month to month
