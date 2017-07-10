An Intern's Week In Pittsburgh, PA, On A $300 Paycheck

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
This week, we’re taking a look at the way interns are spending across the country. Internships can be a key way of getting experience, gaining entry into fields, and making connections, but not everyone has the ability — in terms of timing or finances — to make it happen. For those who do, managing an internship during the traditional work and school year, or working full-or-part-time over the summer can provide an exciting (or nerve-wracking!) preview of life after college.
Today: a tech intern who makes $600-$1,000 a month and spends some of it on laundry and birth control.
Occupation: Part-Time Intern
Industry: Tech Startup
Age: 21
Location: Pittsburgh, PA
Paycheck (2x/month): $300 - $500
Industry: Tech Startup
Age: 21
Location: Pittsburgh, PA
Paycheck (2x/month): $300 - $500
Monthly Expenses
Housing: $535 to share a three-bedroom apartment off-campus with three roommates. I have the bigger single of the three rooms.
Loan Payments: $0. I'm on a full-tuition merit scholarship.
Housing: $535 to share a three-bedroom apartment off-campus with three roommates. I have the bigger single of the three rooms.
Loan Payments: $0. I'm on a full-tuition merit scholarship.
All Other Monthly Expenses:
Utilities: $25 - $30 for internet, electric, and gas (after an even split with my roommates).
Cell Phone: $0. I'm on my family's plan, and my parents pay.
Car Insurance: $0. My parents encouraged me to bring a family car to school this year to make visiting home easier, and they pay for the insurance.
Health insurance: $0. I'm on my family's plan through my mom's job.
Utilities: $25 - $30 for internet, electric, and gas (after an even split with my roommates).
Cell Phone: $0. I'm on my family's plan, and my parents pay.
Car Insurance: $0. My parents encouraged me to bring a family car to school this year to make visiting home easier, and they pay for the insurance.
Health insurance: $0. I'm on my family's plan through my mom's job.