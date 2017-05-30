A Week In Phoenix, AZ On A $133,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
This week: an attorney who makes $133,000 per year and spends it on a DSLR camera.
Occupation: Attorney
Industry: Law
Age: 26
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Salary: $133,000
Paycheck (2x/month): $3,490
Industry: Law
Age: 26
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Salary: $133,000
Paycheck (2x/month): $3,490
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: $1,150, a steal for our two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in a great location.
Loan Payments: Over $1,000 for student loan payments. (Law school is pricey.)
Housing Costs: $1,150, a steal for our two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in a great location.
Loan Payments: Over $1,000 for student loan payments. (Law school is pricey.)
All Other Monthly Expenses
Gym Membership: $89 for Orangetheory, plus Pilates, spin, and yoga classes throughout the month.
Utilities: $200
Internet & Cable: $160
Cell Phone: $160 for me and my husband
401(k): $300. (I need to bump this up.)
Health Insurance: $500, covering me and my husband
Parking: $60 for parking at my office
Car Lease Payment: $320
Car Insurance: $180, covering me and my husband
Gym Membership: $89 for Orangetheory, plus Pilates, spin, and yoga classes throughout the month.
Utilities: $200
Internet & Cable: $160
Cell Phone: $160 for me and my husband
401(k): $300. (I need to bump this up.)
Health Insurance: $500, covering me and my husband
Parking: $60 for parking at my office
Car Lease Payment: $320
Car Insurance: $180, covering me and my husband