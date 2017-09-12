A Week In Philadelphia, PA, On $10/Hour

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every, last dollar.
Last month, we looked at several Money Diaries from moms leading up to the beginning of the back-to-school season: One mother had older children who were increasingly independent; another mom was a graduate student on active duty in the military; and another diary featured a stay-at-home mom with twins starting preschool.
This week, we're taking another look at scholastic Money Diaries — this time from college and graduate students. Today: a college student who works in retail and makes $10/hour. This week, she spends some of her money on Honey Nut Cheerios and printing services.
Occupation: College Student & Support Staff
Industry: Retail
Age: 20
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Salary: $10/hour
Paycheck (Weekly): $110 - $120
Monthly Expenses
Housing: $0. I live with three roommates in a four-bedroom apartment on campus. My parents kindly pay the $1,100 rent.
Loan Payments: None. I am still in school.
All Other Monthly Expenses
Netflix: $0. I use my dad's account.
Apple Storage: $0.99
Spotify: My brother and I share the account and he pays. Whenever I see him I give him money for it ($4.99) or repay by taking him out to lunch.
Audible: $15. I usually listen to audiobooks on my walk to class or work. As a busy college student, I can finish a lot more books listening to them rather than reading them.
Adobe: My grandfather pays $21/month for the Adobe suite. Having it on my laptop makes it easier to complete classwork and homework. My grandfather also pays for my textbooks and other school essentials.
Cell Phone: None. My brother and I are still on the plan with my dad.
Savings: I try to put one of my paychecks into my savings account once a month.
