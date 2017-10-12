A Week In Philadelphia, PA, On A $210,000 Salary

10:30 a.m. — The estimate for the next fix is $2,800. This feels like a rip-off, but this is also the only contractor we have been able to get to the house in months. Philly is going through a major building boom, according to my former contractor, who is now too busy to come back and do more work. My boyfriend is paying for the next phase of renovations because I haven't let him pay rent since he moved in a few months back. He is already very generous and never lets me pay when we go out, or travel. Plus, I am stubborn and proud of the fact that I can pay all my bills on my own (including the ton of money I pay each month to correct some very dumb money mistakes). The compromise is that he will pay for renovations because he wants to contribute, and he wants us to be able to use the rooms that still need to be finished.