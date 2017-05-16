A Week In Paris, France On A $14,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
This week: a research intern who makes $14,000 per year and spends it on quite a few eggs.
Occupation: Nonprofit Research Intern
Industry: Employment Resources
Age: 25
Location: Paris, France
Salary: $14,000
Paycheck Amount (Once a month): $1,160
Industry: Employment Resources
Age: 25
Location: Paris, France
Salary: $14,000
Paycheck Amount (Once a month): $1,160
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: $350. My boyfriend and I live together in a one-bedroom apartment in an immediate suburb of Paris; we split rent based on our different incomes. Our rent is $890 per month, and I pay $350.
Loan Payments: $0 after scholarships, two jobs, a fiendish amount of babysitting, and Missouri's 529 College Savings Plan.
Housing Costs: $350. My boyfriend and I live together in a one-bedroom apartment in an immediate suburb of Paris; we split rent based on our different incomes. Our rent is $890 per month, and I pay $350.
Loan Payments: $0 after scholarships, two jobs, a fiendish amount of babysitting, and Missouri's 529 College Savings Plan.
All Other Monthly Expenses
Electricity: $40
Internet: $0. I pay for the electricity, and my boyfriend pays for the internet.
Housing Insurance: $20
Health Insurance: $88 through my boyfriend's employer
Cell Phone: $21.70. I get unlimited calls to the U.S. from France, and 50 GB of data per month.
Adobe Creative Suite: $20
Gym: $8 membership to Body Minute
Public Transportation: $38 for my unlimited transport card. I get it half off because I'm still a student.
Velib: $2.50 for my citywide bike-share membership, which I use on occasion. (I pay $29 once per year.)
American Library (in Paris) Membership: $7.50 for the student rate (which is $90 once per year).
Spotify: $10.85 for my membership, paid through my American account.
Electricity: $40
Internet: $0. I pay for the electricity, and my boyfriend pays for the internet.
Housing Insurance: $20
Health Insurance: $88 through my boyfriend's employer
Cell Phone: $21.70. I get unlimited calls to the U.S. from France, and 50 GB of data per month.
Adobe Creative Suite: $20
Gym: $8 membership to Body Minute
Public Transportation: $38 for my unlimited transport card. I get it half off because I'm still a student.
Velib: $2.50 for my citywide bike-share membership, which I use on occasion. (I pay $29 once per year.)
American Library (in Paris) Membership: $7.50 for the student rate (which is $90 once per year).
Spotify: $10.85 for my membership, paid through my American account.