A Week In North Carolina On A $26,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
This week: a social media manager who makes $26,000/year and spends it on chicken and waffles.
Occupation: Social media manager
Industry: Retail
Age: 25
Location: North Carolina
Salary: $26,000 before taxes
Paycheck Amount (2x a month): $834.50. My partner and I put most of our paychecks into a joint account. I usually move $500 into the account as soon as my check goes through, but sometimes more or less depending on what expenses are coming up. We use that account for groceries, dinners out together, supplies for our house or pets, and anything else we share.
Industry: Retail
Age: 25
Location: North Carolina
Salary: $26,000 before taxes
Paycheck Amount (2x a month): $834.50. My partner and I put most of our paychecks into a joint account. I usually move $500 into the account as soon as my check goes through, but sometimes more or less depending on what expenses are coming up. We use that account for groceries, dinners out together, supplies for our house or pets, and anything else we share.
Monthly Expenses
Housing: $1,000, split evenly with my partner. (We each pay $500.) I make slightly more than they do, so I usually wind up paying a little more, but we don't calculate it out exactly. I also live with two dogs and two cats.
Student Loans: $0. Thank you, scholarship!
Car: $126.66/month. (This comes out of my personal account.)
Housing: $1,000, split evenly with my partner. (We each pay $500.) I make slightly more than they do, so I usually wind up paying a little more, but we don't calculate it out exactly. I also live with two dogs and two cats.
Student Loans: $0. Thank you, scholarship!
Car: $126.66/month. (This comes out of my personal account.)
All Other Monthly Expenses
Electricity: Usually between $50-100 (split with my partner)
Internet: $42 (split with my partner)
Car Insurance: $72, split with my partner
Credit Card Payment: $77, but I always pay more than the minimum
Netfllix/Hulu/HBOGo/Amazon Prime: I mooch off various family members
Savings: $50-$100, depending on how many other expenses I have that month.
Transportation: ~$25 for gas. (This comes out of my personal account.)
Health Insurance: I'm on my parents' plan for another few months until I turn 26.
Charity: $15. We send a check for $45 to a farm animal sanctuary every three months.
Electricity: Usually between $50-100 (split with my partner)
Internet: $42 (split with my partner)
Car Insurance: $72, split with my partner
Credit Card Payment: $77, but I always pay more than the minimum
Netfllix/Hulu/HBOGo/Amazon Prime: I mooch off various family members
Savings: $50-$100, depending on how many other expenses I have that month.
Transportation: ~$25 for gas. (This comes out of my personal account.)
Health Insurance: I'm on my parents' plan for another few months until I turn 26.
Charity: $15. We send a check for $45 to a farm animal sanctuary every three months.