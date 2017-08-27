A Week In NYC On A $75,000 Salary

Monthly Expenses

Housing: $2,200 rent. I know this seems astronomically high for a single person, but I live on the Upper West Side of Manhattan and my youthful days of living with roommates have expired. For the record, when I first moved to NYC, I lived in a studio with a roommate from China and her one-year-old baby. I understood none of the noise, but embraced the happy chaos since we loved each other. I saved a lot of money to put toward living on my own. My silent apartment to myself is worth every penny!

Graduate School Student Loans: $200