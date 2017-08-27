A Week In NYC On A $75,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Today: a preschool teacher and yoga instructor who makes $75,000 per year. This week, she spends some of her money on a new bike and a bike lock.
Occupation: Preschool teacher & children's yoga instructor
Industry: Education
Age: 33
Location: New York NY
Salary: $75,000 ($65,000 annual teacher's salary plus $5,000 yoga lessons and $5,000 hosting through Airbnb)
Paycheck (2x/month): $2,000
Monthly Expenses
Housing: $2,200 rent. I know this seems astronomically high for a single person, but I live on the Upper West Side of Manhattan and my youthful days of living with roommates have expired. For the record, when I first moved to NYC, I lived in a studio with a roommate from China and her one-year-old baby. I understood none of the noise, but embraced the happy chaos since we loved each other. I saved a lot of money to put toward living on my own. My silent apartment to myself is worth every penny!
Graduate School Student Loans: $200
All Other Monthly Expenses
Cell phone & iPad Lease Payment: $100
ClassPass Membership: $80
Netflix: $10
Spotify: $10
Pet Supplies: $50
Amazon Prime Delivery: $100
Sephora Beauty Box: $10
Massages & Acupuncture: $100
