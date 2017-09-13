Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Last month, we looked at several Money Diaries from moms leading up to the beginning of the back-to-school season: One mother had older children who were increasingly independent; another mom was a graduate student on active duty in the military; and another diary featured a stay-at-home mom with twins starting preschool.
This week, we're taking another look at scholastic Money Diaries — from college and graduate students. Today: an MBA candidate and bridal stylist who makes $15,300 per year. She spends some of her money this week on a Nutella muffin and a new, single-speed cruiser bike.
Editor's Note: All prices have been converted to the U.S. dollar.
Occupation: MBA Candidate & Bridal Stylist
Industry: Bridal
Age: 24
Location: Melbourne, Australia
Salary: $15,300
Paycheck (2x/month): $820
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: $715. I have two flatmates.
Loan Payments: $116
All Other Monthly Expenses
Internet: $25, split three ways
Gas & Electric: $70. This varies; it's winter at the moment so it's higher than normal.
Water: $200 quarterly
Phone: $27 for 6 GB of data and 300 international minutes
Transport: About $45/week on the train
Gym: $47/month
Netflix: $0. I use my parents' account.
Hulu: $0. I use my best friend's. (Thanks, J!)
Spotify Premium: $0. I just signed up so I'm still on the free trial.
Adobe: $10/month. This comes out of my American bank accounts.
