All Other Monthly Expenses

Internet: $25, split three ways

Gas & Electric: $70. This varies; it's winter at the moment so it's higher than normal.

Water: $200 quarterly

Phone: $27 for 6 GB of data and 300 international minutes

Transport: About $45/week on the train

Gym: $47/month

Netflix: $0. I use my parents' account.

Hulu: $0. I use my best friend's. (Thanks, J!)

Spotify Premium: $0. I just signed up so I'm still on the free trial.

Adobe: $10/month. This comes out of my American bank accounts.