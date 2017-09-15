A Week In Malibu, CA, On $20/Hour

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Last month, we looked at several Money Diaries from moms leading up to the beginning of the back-to-school season: One mother had older children who were increasingly independent; another mom was a graduate student on active duty in the military; and another diary featured a stay-at-home mom with twins starting preschool.
This week, we're taking another look at scholastic Money Diaries. Today, for the last day of student week: an interior design student who makes $20/hour, and spends some of her money on Glossier makeup.
Occupation: Interior Design Student
Industry: Interior Design
Age: 22
Location: Malibu, CA
Paycheck: $20/hour
Industry: Interior Design
Age: 22
Location: Malibu, CA
Paycheck: $20/hour
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: $0. I just graduated from college and moved back in with my mom while I complete a post-graduate certificate in interior design.
Loan Payments: $0
Housing Costs: $0. I just graduated from college and moved back in with my mom while I complete a post-graduate certificate in interior design.
Loan Payments: $0
All Other Monthly Expenses
Spotify: $4.99
Amazon Prime: $49. My family uses this account as well.
Netflix, HBO Go, Cable & Internet, Health Insurance, Car Insurance: $0. I'm on my mom's account.
Spotify: $4.99
Amazon Prime: $49. My family uses this account as well.
Netflix, HBO Go, Cable & Internet, Health Insurance, Car Insurance: $0. I'm on my mom's account.