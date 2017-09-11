A Week In Los Angeles, CA, On A $26,300 Salary

Monthly Expenses

Housing: $400. I lived on my own for over a year but it got too expensive. I decided to save and convert my parents garage into a teeny, tiny studio. (It's under 200-square-feet.) I still pay them "rent" to help with the bills since my dad has had some health problems over the last year.

Loan Payments: $0. I have $9,000 from my previous school. Currently my loans are in deferment since I decided to go back to school.