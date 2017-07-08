A Week In Harrisburg, PA, On A $32,000 Salary

Occupation: Customer Service Specialist

Industry: Vitamins

Age: 29

Location: Harrisburg, PA. (I work 20 minutes out of the city)

My Salary: $32,000 | Husband's Salary: $80,000 - $120,000

Paycheck (Once A Month): $1,948, unless the month has five weekends, then I'll earn $2,440. (During a standard month, my paycheck $1,498 is after taxes and health insurance have been deducted.) My husband and I have a joint account from which all of our bills are deducted. When I get paid each month, I take care of all my expenses (car payment, car insurance, Spotify, my credit card debt, etc.). We also move $4,000 from my husband's business account to pay him every month, and he takes care of his car insurance, credit card debt, all of the utilities, cell phone, and internet.