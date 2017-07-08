A Week In Harrisburg, PA, On A $32,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
This week a Customer Service Specialist working in Vitamins who makes $32,000 per year.
Occupation: Customer Service Specialist
Industry: Vitamins
Age: 29
Location: Harrisburg, PA. (I work 20 minutes out of the city)
My Salary: $32,000 | Husband's Salary: $80,000 - $120,000
Paycheck (Once A Month): $1,948, unless the month has five weekends, then I'll earn $2,440. (During a standard month, my paycheck $1,498 is after taxes and health insurance have been deducted.) My husband and I have a joint account from which all of our bills are deducted. When I get paid each month, I take care of all my expenses (car payment, car insurance, Spotify, my credit card debt, etc.). We also move $4,000 from my husband's business account to pay him every month, and he takes care of his car insurance, credit card debt, all of the utilities, cell phone, and internet.
Monthly Expenses
Housing: $1,020 mortgage. I share a home with my husband and our cat.
Loan Payment: $500. My husband's father gave us a generous loan for the new business.
Credit Card Debt: $1,420 from me and my husband. Most of it is me paying down my credit cards at the moment.
All Other Monthly Expenses:
Car Payment: $344 per month for my car. (My husband's car is paid off.)
Car Insurance: $221 for both cars.
Life Insurance: $85 for me and my husband.
Utilities: $70 - $200, which fluctuates depending on the month.
Phone Bill: $120
Health Insurance: $68 deducted from my paycheck for me and my husband. (Because my husband is self-employed, I added him to my health insurance.)
Savings: $100. I hope to bump this up big time in the near future.
Netflix, Hulu & HBO Go: $0. We use other people's accounts.
Spotify Family Plan: $15. My husband and two of my sisters use it.
Cable & Internet: $105
