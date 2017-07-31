Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Today for (the last day!) of Money Diaries Month: a patient service representative who makes $13 an hour. This week, she spends some of her check on Aerie swimsuits and bralettes.
Occupation: Patient Service Representative
Industry: Women's Health Care
Age: 24
Location: Grand Rapids, Michigan
Salary: $13.39/hour
Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $790
Monthly Expenses
Housing: $420 for my share of the rent (split evenly). I live with my boyfriend.
Utilities: $20
Cat Expenses: $20
Loan Payments: $0 at the moment. My loan is in deferment until I finish school in November.
All Other Monthly Expenses
Cell Phone: $0 — I'm on a family plan.
Netflix $8.99
Hulu:$7.99
HBO: $0 — thanks to my big brother.
Gym: $20, which includes tanning and unlimited guests, meaning my boyfriend goes for free.
Internet: $0 — my boyfriend pays the $60.
Consumers Energy: $40 - $100, depending on the season
Health Insurance: $0. I'm under 26, and on my mom's insurance.
Car: $0 — the car is in my parents' names. I pay for gas with a credit card to keep my credit score up.
