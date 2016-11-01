Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. (Thanks, New York mag, for the inspiration.)
Today, a Los Angeleno in fashion with a cereal pot luck.
Industry: Fashion
Position: Merchandise allocator
Age: 26
Location: Los Angeles
Salary: $42,000 ($92,000 including husband's income.)
My Paycheck Amount (2x a month minus taxes, etc.): $1,196
Number of roommates: 1 (husband)
Monthly Expenses
Rent: $1,145 for a tiny 1-bedroom.
Loan Payments: Student loan, $230; car payment, $300; motorcycle payment, $163.
Credit Cards: $400
Utilities: Electricity and gas: $60
Transportation: I live very close to the office, so I don’t spend a lot on gas for my car. If I put in $20 of gas, it will usually last close to two weeks.
Car/Motorcycle Insurance: $380 (Once loans are paid off, this will be cut in half.)
Phone Bill: $190 (Ugh.)
Health Insurance: $400 (But that’s taken out of my husband’s check, so I don’t worry about it.)
Savings: We’re not that great at saving, but I usually try to put aside $50 to 100 from each paycheck. I also have 4% of my paycheck put into 401(k).
Planet Fitness: $10
Ipsy: $10
