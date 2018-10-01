6:30 p.m. — L. and I catch up on our weekends as we finish up making dinner and eating. We open a bottle of wine and enjoy a few glasses until I remember I have to get blood drawn in the morning and need to fast. L. and I talk a lot about the ancestry research he did on his family over the weekend. Then he surprises me by suggesting we take his mom's maiden name after we get married. The whole name change issue has been a big question since we ever started thinking about getting married. I hate that it's such the norm that women take their husband's name and I refuse to participate, but I also want to share a name with my husband and kids (if we have them) to demonstrate family unity. L. has been very accepting of the idea that we should both change our names, but we haven't settled on the right one yet. I tell him I really value his suggestion and opinion, and that I need time to think about it, but I'll consider it.