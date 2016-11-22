A Week In Chicago On A $94,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. (Thanks, New York mag, for the inspiration.)
Today, a finance consultant in Chicago paying for a wedding ring, cake, and toast, during a few days in St. Louis.
Occupation: Consultant
Industry: Finance
Location: Chicago, IL
Age: 25
Salary: $84,000 (annually; bonus last year was an additional $10,000)
Paycheck Amount: Approximately $4,400 after taxes
# of roommates: 0 (I live in an studio, which my fiancé will move into after the wedding)
Monthly Expenses:
Rent: $1,550 per month for a studio apartment in River North
Loan Payments: $0 (full scholarship for undergrad, finished most of my master's degree during undergrad so I only had one extra semester of tuition, which my parents graciously paid for)
Utilities: $25 (average for electric, I only turn on AC when absolutely necessary)
Phone Bill: $0 (family plan)
Health Insurance: $0 (parents' insurance, my brother is still on it too and it costs them the same so no point in getting my own)
Renter's Insurance: $30
Savings: Minimum $1,000/month to savings account with 1% interest. I also max out $5,500 for my Roth IRA and contribute the max 6% match for my 401(k).
Spotify Premium: $14.99 (family plan for my fiancé, brother, and some friends)
Cable/internet/landline: $0 (included in rent)
Church Tithe: $700 average, more towards end of year
