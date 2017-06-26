A Week In Brooklyn, NY, On A $95,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
This week: a writer who makes $95,000 per year and spends some of it on truffle fries.
Occupation: Technical Writer
Industry: Tech
Age: 27
Location: Brooklyn, NY
Salary: $95,000
Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $2,017.52
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: $1,000. I share a two-bedroom apartment with my boyfriend, who also pays $1,000. I've lived here for four years and the rent hasn't been raised.
Loan Payments: $350 for my student loans. (Only $7,500 left!)
All Other Monthly Expenses
Health Insurance: $50 taken out of my gross check biweekly
Savings & Retirement: $791.67 taken out of my gross check biweekly
HSA: $62.50 pre-tax biweekly
Netflix/Hulu: $0. My boyfriend pays for these, but I pay for our renter's insurance.
Renter's Insurance: $180/year
Parking: $170 pre-tax once a month for parking. My boyfriend's car is in a lot by our apartment. He sacrificed by moving to NYC a year-and-a-half ago, so I pay for parking.
Subway: $90 pre-tax for the hellscape that is the MTA
Utilities & Internet: ~$110
Gym Membership: $20 for the Planet Fitness black card
Cell Phone: $0. I'm still on my dad's plan. (I know, I know.)
Amazon Prime: $125/year
iCloud Storage: $0.99 cents/month
Weekly Total $$ Spent: $326.13
Food & Drink: $156.16
Entertainment: $35
Home & Health: $61.98
Clothes & Beauty: $14.99
Transportation: $58
Other: $0
