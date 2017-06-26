A Week In Brooklyn, NY, On A $95,000 Salary

All Other Monthly Expenses

Health Insurance: $50 taken out of my gross check biweekly

Savings & Retirement: $791.67 taken out of my gross check biweekly

HSA: $62.50 pre-tax biweekly

Netflix/Hulu: $0. My boyfriend pays for these, but I pay for our renter's insurance.

Renter's Insurance: $180/year

Parking: $170 pre-tax once a month for parking. My boyfriend's car is in a lot by our apartment. He sacrificed by moving to NYC a year-and-a-half ago, so I pay for parking.

Subway: $90 pre-tax for the hellscape that is the MTA

Utilities & Internet: ~$110

Gym Membership: $20 for the Planet Fitness black card

Cell Phone: $0. I'm still on my dad's plan. (I know, I know.)

Amazon Prime: $125/year

iCloud Storage: $0.99 cents/month