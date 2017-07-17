A Week In Atlanta, GA, On A $30,000 Salary

All Other Monthly Expenses:

Utilities: ~$95 for my half of water, gas, trash, power, internet.

Netflix: $10

Amazon Prime: $4 for the student rate

Cell Phone: ~$42 for Google Project Fi. (This changes based on the previous month's usage.)

Savings: None, as I'm paying down debt.

Health Insurance: $0 — taken out of paycheck.

Medical: $45 for dental insurance, cleanings, America's Best eye care club, contacts

Car Insurance, Registration & Gas: $115

School Fees: $58

Trips & Events: $100 — I pay for many of these annually, but I like to budget my money monthly, so I save money for these items accordingly.