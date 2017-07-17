A Week In Atlanta, GA, On A $30,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Today: a grad student who makes $30,000 per year and spends some of it on fish oil softgels.
Occupation: Genetics Ph.D. Candidate
Industry: Science
Age: 28
Location: Atlanta, GA
Salary: $30,000
Paycheck (Once A Month): $2,068
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: $819 for my half in a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment in a new building. (This is after a 50/50 split with my partner.)
Loan Payments: $448. I'm paying off a balance transfer before the 0% APR period ends.
All Other Monthly Expenses:
Utilities: ~$95 for my half of water, gas, trash, power, internet.
Netflix: $10
Amazon Prime: $4 for the student rate
Cell Phone: ~$42 for Google Project Fi. (This changes based on the previous month's usage.)
Savings: None, as I'm paying down debt.
Health Insurance: $0 — taken out of paycheck.
Medical: $45 for dental insurance, cleanings, America's Best eye care club, contacts
Car Insurance, Registration & Gas: $115
School Fees: $58
Trips & Events: $100 — I pay for many of these annually, but I like to budget my money monthly, so I save money for these items accordingly.
