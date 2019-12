There's a fine line between a dewy, just-left-hot-yoga glow and looking in the mirror at 3 p.m. and seeing your own reflection in the middle of your forehead. For people with oily skin , the latter situation is a reality, which can make smoothing on moisturizer in the morning feel like fanning a flame. But according to the pros, oily skin types need moisturizer — and skipping the step can do much more harm than good.