There's a fine line between a dewy, just-left-hot-yoga glow and looking in the mirror at 3 p.m. and seeing your own reflection in the middle of your forehead. For people with oily skin, the latter situation is a reality, which can make smoothing on moisturizer in the morning feel like fanning a flame. But according to the pros, oily skin types need moisturizer — and skipping the step can do much more harm than good.
"Those with oily skin may think they want to skip a moisturizer, but this may actually cause your body's own oil glands to become more active," says dermatologist Annie Chiu, MD. Instead of eschewing moisturizer, which can actually make your skin oilier as a result, it's all about using the right formula that will leave skin balanced and healthy, not greasy or congested.
Ahead, we rounded up six of our favorite oily skin-friendly hydrators, all of which more than live up to the grease-fighting challenge.
