Herieth Paul Gets Real About What It's Like To Be A Model

If we ever walked a runway at New York Fashion Week, we'd probably spend the rest of the night on the couch with greasy takeout and a four-hour Netflix binge. But for most models, the second the curtain closes, they're shimmying back into their Rag & Bone jeans and sprinting to the next show. And for models who are in high demand, like Herieth Paul, Fashion Month can be a whirlwind of feathers, sequins, and stilettos. But with 10 years of modeling experience, she's gotten used to it — even as her role has expanded to include one more responsibility: a spokesperson contract with Maybelline.