Herieth Paul Gets Real About What It's Like To Be A Model

If we ever walked a runway at New York Fashion Week, we'd probably spend the rest of the night on the couch with greasy takeout and a four-hour Netflix binge. But for most models, the second the curtain closes, they're shimmying back into their Rag & Bone jeans and sprinting to the next show. And for models who are in high demand, like Herieth Paul, Fashion Month can be a whirlwind of feathers, sequins, and stilettos. But with 10 years of modeling experience, she's gotten used to it — even as her role has expanded to include one more responsibility: a spokesperson contract with Maybelline.
Paul's authenticity is what attracts major fashion houses and beauty companies. She's quick to smile, despite totally nailing that fierce, unaffected facial expression models put on for the runway. "In this day and age, I look at myself as not just as a model," she tells Refinery29. "I have a responsibility to do well and be the best version of myself. [I] always represent and stay true to my authentic self because people can always tell when you're fake."
Although Paul has been strolling the catwalks of brands like Ralph Lauren, Balmain, and DKNY for years, she says this fashion week was special. "I think it was one of my favorite fashion weeks because of the energy backstage," she says.
R29 tagged along with the supermodel during New York Fashion Week — from the shows to the after-parties and every gym session in between. Get an unfiltered look into the life of a runway model, plus her go-to skin-care products, ahead.