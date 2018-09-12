The Skin-Care Products Models Use To Avoid Breakouts

New York Fashion Week has delivered some striking beauty inspiration this season, including Rodarte's Picasso-inspired makeup and Tibi's subtle glitter eyebrows. But as gorgeous as all that makeup looks on the runway, the models have to deal with the harsh reality of removal at the end of the night.
These women are running to multiple shows a day, wiping off product and tugging off lashes several times in the span of a few hours. And yet, their skin still looks healthier than mine does on a so-called "good day." What's their deal? These models obviously know secrets we're not privy to because we've yet to see a model without smooth, runway-worthy skin.
We got the scoop backstage at NYFW on which products they're buying to keep their skin in check. From cooking staples to drugstore must-haves, shop model-approved skin-care products ahead.