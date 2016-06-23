Mochi (also known as @MochiInTheCity) is a princess of a pup, constantly dressed to impress and being whisked away to her next photo shoot. Just look at that cute face — a face that gets a weekly blueberry facial.
She is the most catered-to puppy you will ever meet: She only drinks bottled water, she picks out all of her own clothes, and she in frequently dons sparkly crowns. After all, she has to be put-together in order to keep up with her 56.4k Instagram followers, plus press appearances!
Watch as we capture a day in the life of the It Dog of New York City.
Advertisement