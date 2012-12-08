Story from Shopping

12 Winter Gloves To Keep Your Mitts Cozy

Lauren Caruso
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
If you’re anything like us, you spend all year long dreaming of the first snowfall. Then it happens — and you spend the rest of the winter dreaming of a tropical getaway. Not so magical, after all.
But, before you swear off walking outside until April, remember: There’s nothing that screams holiday spirit more than cupping a warm hot toddy with your mitts while watching the snow fall. So, to make sure impromptu snowball fights don't become a thing of the past (you're never too old!), we rounded up 12 luxe pairs of winter gloves that are perfect for work or play. No partially numb grinches, here!

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series