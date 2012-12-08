If you’re anything like us, you spend all year long dreaming of the first snowfall. Then it happens — and you spend the rest of the winter dreaming of a tropical getaway. Not so magical, after all.
But, before you swear off walking outside until April, remember: There’s nothing that screams holiday spirit more than cupping a warm hot toddy with your mitts while watching the snow fall. So, to make sure impromptu snowball fights don't become a thing of the past (you're never too old!), we rounded up 12 luxe pairs of winter gloves that are perfect for work or play. No partially numb grinches, here!