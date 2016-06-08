Get Legs For Days In These 16 Miniskirts

Culottes and midis have monopolized the bottoms market over the past few years, and as much as we love these flowy, longline trends, it's impossible to deny that hemlines are rising once again. In February, the runways proved that miniskirts are making a comeback — and with warmer weather in full bloom, we’re officially welcoming this thigh-grazing trend with open arms (er, legs?).
This summer, let your worn-out jorts take a back seat in favor of these super-short numbers. From simple A-lines to utilitarian wraps and front-knotted, zipped, and buttoned pieces, let the 15 minis ahead be your new reliable throw-on-and-go picks. Ready, set, hike those hems way up.
