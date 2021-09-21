16 Short & Sweet Micro Mini Skirts

Short-short summer, meet short-skirt fall. Ever since lockdown commenced, removing the need for our once-frequented sweatsuit collection, fashion has taken a turn for the skimpier, with tiny bikinis, naked dresses, and pin tops all factoring into heavy rotation. And understandably so. After being cooped up inside, where we wrapped ourselves in layers of protective jersey, our skin needs to breathe. That’s where fall’s latest (and most scant) trend comes in: the micro mini skirt.
Densely featured in Saint Laurent and Miu Miu’s fall ‘21 shows, the micro mini skirt trend is the latest in an overall sartorial shrinking that’s already made its way through fashion’s dresses, tops, and shorts. The style appeared again in Maryam Nassir Zadeh’s resort ‘22 collection, paired with unnecessary belts and layered tank tops à la Disney stars on the red carpet circa 2003, as well as on the e-commerce sites of some of Gen Z’s favorite brands, from Tankair (seen on Olivia Rodrigo and Emma Chamberlain) to 1XBLUE (worn by Willow Smith and Paloma Elsesser). By the time the Y2K silhouette made its way onto Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa’s Instagram feeds, we knew the micro mini was here to stay.
Discover a treasure trove of shoppable mini skirts, ahead.
Today’s trends are anything but straightforward, with belly chains, sporty gym shorts, and upside-down bikinis all making waves. Ensuring that your wardrobe is up to date can often mean searching for shoppable items in a sea of puzzling options. Where does one actually buy a belly chain? What differentiates regular gym shorts from fashionable gym shorts? Is shopping for an upside-down bikini as difficult as wearing one? Our new column Sourced answers all your market-related questions, as well as offer you an endless source of styles that will make snagging today’s top trends easy, so you can spend your precious time learning about the next wave of trends.
