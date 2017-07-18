Miley Cyrus Made Out With An Olympian

Never have I ever been prouder to call @guskenworthy my friend! ( and he's a bad ass fucking Olympic athlete) He is showing all of us what it means to be courageous and PROUD of who we are! You have won so much more than any medal .... You have won FREEDOM! I can't wait to see what you and I can do with @happyhippiefdn together! You are making it possible to shine light on the LGBTQ community in front of a whole new world! So much respect for you ❤️ I looooove looooove looooove you! Ughhhhhhhhh heart is fluttering, feels like a million little cocoons just busted open and I am filled up with butterflies ???

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Oct 22, 2015 at 11:23am PDT