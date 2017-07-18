Story from Pop Culture

Miley Cyrus Made Out With An Olympian

Christopher Luu
Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC/Getty Images.
We've all been there — when a question pops up and you're trying to fish around for an answer, the first thing that comes to mind just pops out. However, it's not often that those quick answers manifest themselves.
That's what happened to Olympic freeskier Gus Kenworthy back before he came out. He explained that during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Japan, a reporter asked him who his celebrity crush was. Under the pressure of snagging a gold medal and trying to keep his sexuality from overshadowing his performance, he said Miley Cyrus. With that pressure off his shoulders, he went on to win a silver medal and toss that crush — real or not — into the ether of the internet.
Just Jared reports that Kenworthy shared the story during an appearance on the podcast Allegedly. He came out in 2015, but it turns out that his faux celebrity crush would become a real-life friend.
After the interview aired, Kenworthy said that Cyrus contacted him on Twitter and the two developed a friendship that continues to this day. She even invited him to a stop on the Bangerz tour, where they actually met each other and, well, happened to make out.
"We never slept together or anything but we had a make-out!" Kenworthy said."“Yeah we had a make-out. It was great. She was on tour with the Bangerz tour in Denver and she was like. 'You should come!' So I went with a bunch of my friends and we all partied with her afterwards and it was really cool. She's very very sweet. We're friends and she's like a gay icon."
Like something straight out of The Secret, Kenworthy managed to snag a kiss with his celebrity crush after all. All it took was to throw the intention out into the universe — or Twitter.
