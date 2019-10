The Hottest Mile High Club Stories On Reddit

Airplane bathrooms are tiny, smelly, and somehow, always kind of sticky. Yet the mid-flight f*ck has become such a trope that people brag about joining the “ Mile High Club .” There’s even a whole website dedicated to planning and discussing mid-flight hookups . The official tips: “book a flight to wherever,” “seek out a cute solo traveler (like yourself) that looks like they left their inhibitions back at home,” then “be ready to negotiate your seat assignment for one closer to your unsuspecting passenger.”