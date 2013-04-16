'Fess up: You've been stealing Miansai bracelets from your boyfriend or your boy friends for way too long now, and though you try to convince yourself that the too-big cuffs and strands look better pushed up on your forearm or jimmied shorter with a plastic hair tie...it's really not the case. However, it's all okay now — you can stop. Miansai has us ladies covered finally.
Stocking the classic Karoo, Reeve, Laxey, and Tarn in smaller sizes and with rose gold finishes, Miansai is also offering three new styles — a Laxey necklace, a Nova chain bracelet, and a Naomi cuff — which will be available to purchase online at miansai.com and Barneys CO-OP. Click through for the range of pieces. Cheers — welcome to the (arm) party!