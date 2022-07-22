I force myself to, at the very least, answer one question in my reviews: Does the product do what the retailer says it should? As for Mia's tarnish-resistant baubles, the answer is a confident yes. Below I provide proof of my embossed, but not green, finger which should be a solid testament to the brand's waterproof guarantee. And, out of all the information I gathered from this review — the plated vapor deposit process, stainless steel durability, etc. — I most importantly now know this, I am not a ring size six.