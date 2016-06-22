Why Men’s Shirts Make Me Feel Like A New Woman

Remember the days of denim leggings, prairie skirts, and waterfall cardigans? What about the ones dominated by blanket scarves, one-shouldered dresses, and low-slung harem pants? If you’ve ever strapped yourself into a bondage mini that pinches your skin just so, attempted to rock a skirt with an oddly positioned peplum, or took part in the jelly-shoe revival (even though you swore you'd leave those to kindergarten you), you know the lure of a questionable fashion trend. And if, like me, you’ve ever caught a glimpse of yourself in a shop window and taken a few seconds to register that the reflection staring back is in fact you, then chances are you’ve strayed a little from dressing as you please.



What’s "fashionable" is, of course, completely dependent on personal interpretation. But most trends have a short and rather unkind expiration date, meaning the jumpsuit you bought two months ago could now be reasonably damned by anyone who observes the merry-go-round of seasonal fashion. When it comes to formulating a go-to wardrobe, having to constantly field mixed signals about what’s in, what’s out, and what you definitely can’t wear for your body shape can chip away at our love for experimentation. Often, instead of wearing what we love and what makes us comfortable, we end up in wild pursuit of the ever-elusive "capsule wardrobe" — resulting in achingly long searches for the right little black jacket, or the perfect pair of jeans — when all we really want to be doing is kicking back in the very clothes we’ve convinced ourselves we shouldn’t wear.



Recently, my friends have started to become braver about their wardrobe choices. Fashion that was once "off-limits" has been reintroduced into their everyday apparel, and this devil-may-care attitude to dressing is serving them well in embracing their true selves. Wearing what’s right for them, not just because something is socially acceptable, or mass produced at certain times of the year, has been a boon for their self-confidence. Lumberjack shirts that once languished in the back of the closet have come out in force, while others have found the willpower to toss their all-black wardrobes and start wearing neons. Holding on to our fashion identity means that when we look into our closets in the morning, we’re happy in the knowledge that we chose those garments for ourselves because we love them — not simply because we were seduced by the trendsetters.

