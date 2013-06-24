Summer was made for light, easy, feminine silhouettes, and there's no better example of this than Mengly Hernandez. The New York-raised, New York-based textile designer and stylist prides herself on a mix of simplistic dresses and the perfectly matched accessory to get her through the hottest months.
My style in six words or less:
"Minimal, bold, accessorized, chic, feminine, experimental."
My constant source of style inspiration:
"My grandmother."
The dressing difficulties I've had to overcome:
"Wearing garments that are heavy on fabric. As a petite person, simple and body-conscious clothing works best for me."
My first major, big-ticket style purchase:
"Intricate, hand-embroidered textiles."
My most surprising, out-of-left-field fashion find:
"My clunky, platform, Minnie Mouse-looking shoes."
My three favorite places to shop:
"Housing Works, estate sales, off-the-map yard sales."
My definitive summer go-to outfit:
"A simple shift dress, strappy flats, and a bunch of bangles."
Styled by Laura Pritchard, Hair by Bethany Brill, Makeup by Tiffany Patton