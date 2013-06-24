Story from Fashion

Designer Mengly Hernandez Proves Once Again That Grandmas Rule

Gina Marinelli
Mengly Hernandez, Textile Designer, Wardrobe Stylist
Summer was made for light, easy, feminine silhouettes, and there's no better example of this than Mengly Hernandez. The New York-raised, New York-based textile designer and stylist prides herself on a mix of simplistic dresses and the perfectly matched accessory to get her through the hottest months.
And while she always manages to make her sweet and quirky combinations look absolutely effortless, this isn't the only reason Hernandez is such a pro. The textile designer knows her fabrics — from the weight to the colorful, fun prints of her personal collection to the value of a truly exquisite, embroidered work (her first major style splurge). Thankfully, if you're looking to channel some of Hernandez's ease and appeal, you don't have to take style cues from her grandmother, as she does. Although, it certainly couldn't hurt.
My style in six words or less:
"Minimal, bold, accessorized, chic, feminine, experimental."

My constant source of style inspiration:
"My grandmother."

The dressing difficulties I've had to overcome:
"Wearing garments that are heavy on fabric. As a petite person, simple and body-conscious clothing works best for me."

My first major, big-ticket style purchase:
"Intricate, hand-embroidered textiles."

My most surprising, out-of-left-field fashion find:
"My clunky, platform, Minnie Mouse-looking shoes."

My three favorite places to shop:
"Housing Works, estate sales, off-the-map yard sales."

My definitive summer go-to outfit:
"A simple shift dress, strappy flats, and a bunch of bangles."


Styled by Laura Pritchard, Hair by Bethany Brill, Makeup by Tiffany Patton


Modern Lux lightweight, off-the-shoulder sweater; Darling cream eyelet skirt; Lines by Mengly scarf; Zara Printed Platform Sandals with Ankle Strap, $69.90, available at Zara ; Bing Bang Feather Studs, $42, available at Bing Bang.

