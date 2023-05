All The Memorial Day Weekend Sex Toy Sales To Heat Up Your Summer

We'll say it: summer is the horniest season of the year. After months of hiding under layers of fabric, when we start stripping down and baring all, we're not just sweating because of the weather, if you know what we mean. If your libido is starting to come back to life in a big way and you're in need of some extra sizzle to add to an already steamy season, we've got some exciting news for you. In honor of the official beginning of "suns out, buns out" summer, almost all our favorite sex toy retailers are knocking down prices on everything from buzzworthy suction vibrators to sexy lingerie and bedroom accessories — even our favorite lubes are getting a hefty discount so you can have your hottest summer yet.But with so many incredible sales, it can feel overwhelming to decide what you want to grab, or just plain need. That's why we've come up with a full, extensive list of every Memorial Day sex toy sale going on this weekend, as well as highlighting our must-purchase from every possible budget, so you can start adding to your cart ASAP. Bring on the heat with these outrageously excellent deals on sex toys, and let the summer fun begin!