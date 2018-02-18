A good peel-off mask is one of the most satisfying skin-care activities. Feeling down? Do a peel-off mask. Cause for celebration? Do a peel-off mask. Watching The Bachelor? Do a peel-off mask. Skin freaking out? Do a peel-off mask. Now that's versatility.
I've become a peel-off devotee since discovering one of my all-time favorite masks — the H20+ Beauty Aquadefense Refining Matcha Detox Mask — this past summer, but now that we're well into winter, I've been on the hunt for a hydrating formula to help soothe my wind-battered skin. The search seemed futile — that is, until I met the I Dew Care Sugar Kitten.
Advertisement
The adorably-named mask is one of the newest additions from Memebox, the K-beauty brand that brought us the crazy popular Disco Kitten mask, as well as Space Kitten, a glitter-spiked exfoliating peel-off mask. (You might be noticing a theme here.) Judging by appearance alone, Sugar Kitten is definitely fun to look at — the mask is a cool duo-chrome green and pink. But what's inside is even better: It's packed with rose water and hyaluronic acid to calm irritation and keep skin hydrated, and infused with real ruby and pearl powders, which work overtime to brighten and illuminate the skin.
Since discovering Sugar Kitten a few months ago, I've quickly become obsessed with its plumping, soothing qualities. A jar runs $23 for 2.87 ounces, which is a reasonable price for the high-quality product, and it's easy to apply with the brand's own silicone brush or just your fingers (which is a slightly messier situation). The mask dries after 10-15 minutes, depending on how generously you slather it on, and peels off easily — which is really fun, first of all, and helps shed the dead skin cells that routine cleansing might not have removed.
Once the mask is off, my skin is softer, brighter, and more supple, as if I just had some luxurious facial. Except for the fact that this mask hydrates, soothes, and illuminates for a fraction of the cost of many other hydrating formulas, let alone a pricy professional treatment. Plus, the holographic shine makes for perfect Instagram material. What else could a peel-off mask enthusiast possibly ask for?
Advertisement