If it feels like we've been obsessively covering Korean skin care and makeup, well, can you really blame us? It works, it's adorable, and now, it's easier than ever to discover and purchase stateside — thanks to Memebox (pronounced "me me"), a new e-commerce site that curates and sells Korean beauty products. In a word, it's awesome. Or, as they say in Korea, ddaebak.
Memebox has been operating in Seoul since 2012 but made the move to Palo Alto, California late last year after seeing its monthly revenue surpass a cool $1 million. Talk about fast expansion.
So, what makes the site so great? It sells specially curated boxes of full-size and deluxe sample-size products similar to what Birchbox and Beauty Box 5 do but without the monthly subscription. The original box series, Memebox Global, includes full- and sample-size products that address a wide range of skin types and issues, while the Superbox is packed with full-size products geared toward a specific issue, like anti-aging. Finally, the Luckybox is a selection of the most popular items from previous shipments. Of course, you don't know what's inside each box, so for those who don't want to take a gamble, you can also just buy individual items like you would on any other e-commerce site.
We have to admit that the freedom of getting a mystery box of beauty goodies without a subscription is pretty enticing, and discovering new-to-us brands like Dewytree and Recipe By Nature isn't too shabby, either. Ahead, the items we're dying to try. Click through and don't be surprised when you feel the urge to get those super-cute eye patches (and everything).