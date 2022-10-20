If You Love Delicate Jewelry, The Dainty Ring Of Your Dreams Is Here

I've tried to curate my collection to speak to many different people. I want everyone to find a Melanie Casey piece to love! But if I had to narrow it down, I would say most of our clients are looking for something a little different from the traditional fine jewelry options, slightly unique, but also pretty and delicate. I think "unique" often equates with "bold and big and wild" in this industry, and I try to design more to the delicate, dainty aesthetic.