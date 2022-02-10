Megan Rapinoe Can’t Wait To Go Gray & Chat NFTs

Being gay has allowed us a little bit — required us, I guess — to think about a little more what actually does that mean? If we're going on a date, we don't have to dress up in heels, [It's] traditional, which a lot of people are ditching, not just gay people or non-binary people. I think that license to be like, I just think you're sexy all the time, whether you're in sweats, or naked, or in a suit, or getting out of the shower. So, what is it that actually makes us feel beautiful? What does that even mean? And kind of getting down to that and then supporting each other.