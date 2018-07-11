The Best Thing You Can Do With Your Crystals (Besides Gaze At Them Lovingly)

Crystals are everywhere — they're on our desks, in our perfumes, even in our freaking water bottles. But they don't have to just sit around and look pretty. Any crystal healer will tell you that these stones can act as powerful accessories to your meditation practice, if not a reason to start meditating in the first place.
While everyone's approach to meditation is slightly different, many find it useful to have a specific space or set of objects that they can refer to when they want to quiet their thoughts and reflect. If your mind tends to wander when you meditate, having a physical item to hold or focus on during your practice may help you feel more grounded.
When your item of choice is a crystal, that sense of grounding can be even more powerful. It all depends on the type of stone you choose and the intention you imbue in it. Ahead, we spoke with meditation instructor Kelsey Patel about how anyone can integrate crystals into their regular meditation practice.