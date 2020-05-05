9 a.m. — I bought six bags of rubber red mulch from Costco last week that I plan to use to create a landscaped area. I edge out the rectangle and clear the weeds and half grass in the area. Last year I landscaped the front yard so I have agave plants growing baby plants. I dig out four baby plants and replant them in the back. They were expensive, so I am happy they grew so well and I don't have to buy more. I realize the plastic edging I have is not going to work back here so I head to Home Depot.



10:30 a.m. — Since it's the season of COVID-19, there is a line outside of Home Depot. I wait 10 minutes to get in and buy my stone edging. I head home, do the edging, and take a break. I then get my pressure washing gear together to pressure wash the back patio. The water makes my nonexistent grass muddy and I turn around to find both of the dogs playing in the mud. I rinse them off and put them in their crates to dry off. At least they had fun. Once I finish washing I decide I should just paint the concrete black so I don't have to do this again. I take a break and check out videos on YouTube for inspiration. Well now the idea is in my head and I want to do it now. I find the paint is at Lowe's so guess who is making another trip? $48.90



1 p.m. — At Lowe's, they don't have a line outside. I go straight in and grab some clearance plants, a pressure washer attachment for large areas, a paint roller, and concrete black paint ($86.44). As I was walking to the car, I notice the vegetables and herb plants are on sale! It's a great deal so I put all the stuff in the car and go back to buy the plants because my seedlings didn't sprout and I want to have a vegetable and herb garden this year. I get two types of cucumbers, two types of tomatoes, three types of peppers, dill, parsley, cilantro, lavender, and rosemary ($43.40). $129.84